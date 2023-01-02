Weekly analysis of Azerbaijan's oil market

TODAY.AZ / Business

The price of oil in Azerbaijan has changed recently, Azernews reports.

The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field, equaled $87.76 per barrel, up by $1.86 (2.16 percent) compared to the previous price.

The maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $88.08 per barrel, while the minimum price was $87.48.

The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan totaled $86.09 per barrel last week, growing by $1.86 (2.21 percent) compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $86.36 per barrel, while the minimum price was $85.8.

The average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk reached $44.75 per barrel last week, which was $1.15 (2.64 percent) more than in the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $44.92 per barrel, while the minimum price – $44.67.

Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

The average price of Brent Dated made up $81.05 per barrel last week, thus rising by 91 cents (1.13 percent).

The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $81.33 per barrel, while the minimum price – $80.69.

Oil grade/date

December 28, 2022

December 29, 2022

December 30, 2022

Average price

Azeri LT CIF

$87.73

$87.48

$88.08

$87.76

Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan

$86.1

$85.8

$86.39

$86.09

Urals (EX NOVO)

$44.92

$44.67

$44.67

$44.75

Brent Dated

$81.14

$80.69

$81.33

$81.05

