Azerbaijan to establish DOST center in Shusha, Nakhchivan

By Ayya Lmahamad

The center of the Agency for Sustainable and Operational Social Security (DOST) will be established in Azerbaijan's Shusha, Azernews reports.

The remarks were made by the agency Chairman Farid Mammadov at the conference dedicated to the results of 2022.

Moreover, he stated that the DOST center will be established in Nakhchivan as well.

"By the end of next year, the center will begin to operate," he said.

Farid Mammadov emphasized that active work is currently underway in this regard.

Earlier, Labor Minister Sahil Babayev stated that Azerbaijan will bring the number of DOST Centers operating in the country to 17 by 2025.

The Agency for Sustainable and Operational Social Security (DOST) is a governmental agency set up by presidential order in 2018 to improve governance in employment, social protection, and labor. The first agency center was opened in Baku’s Yasamal district in March 2019. The DOST centers are established to provide employment services, labor, social protection, and guarantees, as well as other services in accordance with the activities of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Azerbaijan.