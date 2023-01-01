Azerpost becomes full member of VISA int'l payment system

Azerpost LLC has received the status of a full member of the VISA international payment system, Azernews reports.

Therefore, in addition to Mastercard holders, VISA cardholders will be able to make non-cash payments in all offices and branches of Azerpost, where POS terminals are used.

At the same time, Azerpost obtained licenses to issue cards, accept cards and make money transfers and e-commerce. This, in turn, will allow individuals and legal entities to fully enjoy the advantages of the company’s card services.

Azerpost has installed POS terminals in over 500 post offices across the country, including all post offices in Baku, in order to ensure transparency in postal operations.

In addition to traditional postal services, Azerpost LLC provides non-traditional services, such as banking, insurance, electronic payments, deposits, and other financial services, as well as business services.