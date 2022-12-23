Azerbaijani oil prices increase

By Trend

The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, grew by $0.82 on December 22 compared to the previous price, amounting to $87.22 per barrel, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $85.22 per barrel, also up by $0.85 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $44.42 per barrel, increasing by $0.25 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea on December 22 rose by $0.49 compared to the previous price and made up $80.79 per barrel.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on December 23)