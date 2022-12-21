Azerbaijan holds public discussion on customs reforms

By Azernews

Ayya Lmahamad

Public discussions on “Customs reforms: Challenges and opportunities” was organized with the support of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA), the State Customs Committee, the SMBDA Public Council, and the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs Organization, Azernews reports.

The event, organized as part of state-business cooperation, was attended by representatives of relevant government agencies, business associations, and entrepreneurs.

It was noted that in 2023, with the organization of the SMBDA Public Council, such discussions and training will continue in order to study the difficulties faced by business entities and strengthen public-private cooperation in this area.

State Customs Committee First Deputy Chairman, Acting Chairman Lt-Gen Shahin Baghirov stressed the importance of such public discussions in the framework of customs-business cooperation and spoke about the ongoing work in the customs system.

SMBDA Board Chairman Orkhan Mammadov noted that the agency regularly holds a number of events with the participation of representatives of the committee to inform entrepreneurs about customs procedures and discuss the difficulties they are facing.

He also spoke about the proposals and expectations received from entrepreneurs to simplify and improve customs procedures.

At the event, entrepreneurs' suggestions and the difficulties they encountered were listened to, and representatives of the relevant government agencies answered the entrepreneurs' questions.