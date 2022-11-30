Citygas Bulgaria EAD to connect to ICGB’s gas transmission network

By Azernews





The independent transmission operator ICGB and the licensed gas distribution operator for Kardzhali municipality territory Citigas Bulgaria EAD concluded an agreement for connection to the gas transmission network of ICGB, ICGB AD told Azernews.

"The contract regulates the physical connection of the networks of the two operators, which will allow access for both commercial and domestic consumers in the region to a new source of supply of natural gas. This will increase the security of supply and ensure diversification of sources for supply," ICGB AD reports.

The connection of the ICGB networks and Citygas Bulgaria EAD will be completed in the next two months through the construction of specialized facilities for the purpose. ICGB’s network is already successfully connected to the existing network of Bulgartransgaz EAD and the Trans-Adriatic Gas Pipeline.

In this way, as of February 1, 2023, it will be technically possible to provide supplies for natural gas users in the Kardzhali region with quantities transported via the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria.

"The IGB gas pipeline has a strong regional significance, as it creates the possibility of access to a gas transmission network for several Bulgarian municipalities and regions that until now did not have an option for connectivity. The operator of the IGB pipeline provides full cooperation to all interested parties regarding the provision of access to the interconnector in accordance with European, Bulgarian, and Greek legislation," the statement reads.

The IGB gas pipeline is designed to connect the Greek national gas transmission system (DESFA S.A.) and the Trans-Adriatic gas pipeline (TAP AG) in the area of Komotini (Greece), with the Bulgarian gas transmission system (Bulgartransgaz EAD) in the area of Stara Zagora. The total length of the gas pipeline is 182 km, and the diameter of the pipe is 32''.

The pipeline is designed to increase its capacity up to 5 bcm/y depending on market interest and the capacities of neighboring gas transmission systems.

The opening ceremony of the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria was held in Komotini on July 8, while a ceremony to inaugurate the (IGB) was held in Bulgaria on October 1.