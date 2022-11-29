Azerbaijani oil prices decrease

By Trend

The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta decreased by $2.85 on November 28 compared to the previous price and totaled $84.03 per barrel, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $80.75 per barrel, down by $2.84 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $49.94 per barrel, decreasing by $2.9 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea, declined by $2.83 compared to the previous price and made up $82.65 per barrel.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on November 29)