Azerbaijan's CBA to strengthen cybersecurity

By Trend

An increased number of cyberattacks is observed, said Head of the Information Security Department of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Elvin Shahverdiyev during the 6th International Banking Forum, Trend reports.

According to him, the use of artificial intelligence in the fight against illegal attacks becomes more actual.

"Considering the dynamic increase of cyberattacks as well as their diversity, it is necessary to inform society of these threats as soon as possible. In this direction, both regulators and other figures in the financial sector should take relevant measures," he said.

Shahverdiyev stated that the Central Bank, with the support of the World Bank, conducted a survey on the state of information security among the top 10 banks in Azerbaijan.

"Each sector was evaluated according to the various indicators, including the identification and detection of information threats, the reaction to them and their prevention, the operational restoration of information systems, and so on. According to the results of this survey, it was observed that 9 out of 10 banks consider it a priority to devote attention to the sector of information security," he said.

"Moreover, despite banks having special incident detection and response centers, only 3 banks provide this service 24/7. The new strategy will pay more attention to this," said the head of the department.