Azerbaijan's Economic Council holds regular meeting

By Trend

Azerbaijan's Economic Council held a regular meeting chaired by Ali Asadov, Prime Minister and Chairman of the Council, on November 24, Trend reports via the Cabinet of Ministers.

The draft amendments to the legislation based on the «National Priorities for the Socio-Economic Development of Azerbaijan - 2030», and aimed at stimulating the information and communication technology sector, including research and training programs, as well as amendments to the legislation on technology parks, taxes, social protection, customs, migration, recent changes to the draft law on amendments to the Migration Code, issues of monetary policy and the development of the interbank market were discussed

At the same time, Rashad Nabiyev, Minister of Digital Development and Transport, Vusal Huseynov, Head of the State Migration Service, Taleh Kazimov, Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, and Mammad Musayev,Chairman of the Board of Agrarcredit CJSC, presented their reports.

As a result of the meeting, decisions were made on the issues under discussion and instructions were given to the relevant structures.