SOCAR plans to open representative office in Turkmenistan

By Trend

The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) plans to open a representative office in Turkmenistan, Trend reports with reference to "SNG.fm" online radio.

This was announced by Deputy Head of the Department for Science and Technology of SOCAR head Office Emin Alekperov at the 27th "Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan -2022" International Conference (OGT-2022), which started on October 26 in the capital of Turkmenistan, Ashgabat.

He noted that SOCAR is engaged in the exploration, development, production, transportation and refining of oil and gas. The company has joint ventures and its own factories in a number of countries, representative offices in more than 10 countries, as well as a research and design institute, whose branches are located in Uzbekistan.

Alekperov noted that SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf held a meeting with the Turkmen side, where the topic of transportation of natural resources was discussed, as well as the issue of opening an office of the company in Turkmenistan.

Furthermore, he stressed that the establishment of political, economic, and cultural ties always has a positive effect on the development of interstate cooperation, and also added that business meetings are actively held at the OGT-2022 international forum, which help to accelerate the resolution of technical issues on interaction.