Unicapital names important indicators of investment business in Azerbaijan

UTrader trading platform launched by Azerbaijan’s Unicapital investment company in 2022 provides investors with access to more than 15,000 local and 17,000 foreign financial tools, the Director of Digital Business and Projects at Unicapital Vugar Namazov told Trend on October 28.

According to Namazov, an important indicator of investment business in Azerbaijan is access to the client base, resources of financial capital, corporate resources, including the human resources base, application of technology and brand awareness.

"Today, Unicapital provides all kinds of investment services, available in Azerbaijan, including brokerage, underwriting, portfolio management, and margin trading. As in all types of services, the user occupies an important place in the investment business. It's important to determine who the user is and what expectations and needs this group of users has. It's interesting that these expectations can be hidden or sublimated in other manifestations and actions," he said.

“In addition to traditional activity, the emphasis is also placed on the creation of well-structured products such as UTrader, UForex, UTrust, and others. Clients have been trusting our expertise in the financial markets, attracting funds and investment for long years,” the company’s representative noted. “In this context, I want to highlight the main trends in the development of the global capital market: access to capital, execution of transactions, post-trading services, data, analytical and information services, operations and technology.”

Namazov also informed that digital transformation became an important element in the evolution of business.

"I believe that Azerbaijan's capital market is currently undergoing a period of transition when it has the opportunity to adapt to digital trends and technologies, as well as to introduce new business models and innovative products and services,” he further said. “The implementation of innovations and the opportunities they create depend first of all on the company's sound digital strategy.”

“The opportunities created by innovations at this level for the sector include online customer recognition, remote customer account opening, mobile commerce, electronic payments, and other contactless services, providing customers with a limitless market and a set of tools," he pointed out.

The technological solutions of Unicapital, according to Namazov, allow clients to trade and follow the market on global exchanges at the lowest available rates compared to companies in their group.

"UTrader is the first multi-instrumental trade platform developed in the Azerbaijani language. It is available to the bank's clients both on web platforms and in a mobile application," the company’s representative stated.

He emphasized that the features of trading on the platform are the actual ownership of real shares (without CFDs or other synthetic assets), which gives investors real ownership in addition to receiving dividends.

Namazov noted that the Azerbaijani people's interest in investments is growing rapidly.