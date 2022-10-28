Azerbaijan, Russia, Iran considering uniting power grids

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Work is underway to examine the possibilities of combining the power grids of Azerbaijan, Russia, and Iran, Russian Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov said, Azernews reports.

He made the remarks at a meeting with Iranian Petroleum Minister Javad Owji on the margins of the ministerial meeting of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum in Cairo.

“The first step should be the development of a feasibility study for the project,” he added.

The ministers touched upon issues of cooperation in the oil, gas, and electricity sectors.

Moreover, the parties exchanged views on the idea of forming the Great Caspian Energy Ring and Iran’s proposal to create committees of the Caspian Sea littoral states for cooperation in the oil, gas, and electricity sectors.