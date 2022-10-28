Azerbaijan, US eye tourism cooperation

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Chairman of the State Tourism Agency Fuad Nagiyev and Deputy Chief of the US mission to Azerbaijan Hugo Guevara have discussed prospects of tourism cooperation, Azernews reports, citing tourism.gov.az.

During the meeting, Fuad Nagiyev informed Hugo Guevara about steps taken by the State Tourism Agency to restore tourism in the post-pandemic as well as reconstruction carried out in territories of the reserves under the authority of the agency.

Fuad Nagiyev touched upon the tourism potential of Azerbaijan's territories liberated from Armenian occupation and the projects prepared based on the evaluations made by the State Tourism Agency in Karabakh.

He also said that the development of regional tourism is a priority and tourism has recovered by about 50 percent compared to the 2019 figures. Appropriate marketing activities are being carried out taking into account the characteristics of the target markets.

Speaking at the meeting, Hugo Guevara mentioned Azerbaijan's rich historical and cultural heritage and diverse tourism opportunities.

He stressed that modernity and history have been successfully combined in Azerbaijan.

The Deputy Chief of the US mission to Azerbaijan stressed the importance of increasing awareness about Azerbaijan among American tourists.

The meeting also discussed direct flights, cooperation within international organizations, and the exchange of experience.

The sides touched upon cooperation between the State Tourism Agency and the US Agency for International Development (USAID) within the "Support to Private Entrepreneurship '' initiative, especially about projects aimed at the development of rural tourism, agrotourism, and gastro tourism opportunities.