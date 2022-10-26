Azerbaijani oil prices increase

By Trend

The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, increased by $0.25 on October 25 compared to the previous price, amounting to $95.06 per barrel, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan on October 25 amounted to $92.9 per barrel, up by $0.24 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $65.69 per barrel on October 25, higher by $0.36 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea decreased by $0.15 compared to the previous price and made up $91.56 per barrel.