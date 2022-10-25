Minister: Foreign trade turnover up by 73.3 pct in Jan-Sep

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover increased by 73.3 percent and reached $39.8 billion in January-September 2022, Azernews reports, citing Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov.

The minister emphasized that the successful fulfillment of the export potential ensures positive dynamics in foreign trade turnover.

He added that the exports increased by 101.6 percent to $29.5 billion, while imports increased by 23.4 percent to $10.2 billion. In this context, the foreign trade balance amounted to $19.2 billion, which is an increase of 3.1 times compared to the corresponding period of 2021.

Azerbaijan is entering a new stage of development, which will cover 2022 to 2030 years. The primary tasks are sustainable economic growth, financial stability of the national economy, and the restoration of liberated territories.