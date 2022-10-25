Azerbaijan may get unmanned armored vehicles from Turkiye

By Azernews

By Fatima Hasanova

Turkish company HAVELSAN is considering selling unmanned armored vehicles to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports via the Turkish news agency Anadolu.

This was announced by the chairman of the Turkish company HAVELSAN, Haji Ali Mantar, which produces BARKAN armored vehicles.

"Regarding BARKAN armored vehicles, negotiations are currently ongoing with Malaysia, Indonesia, Qatar, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan," the company chairman said.

Ali Mantar also emphasized that HAVELSAN has started cooperation with some countries in the field of ship command and control systems, as well as other platforms.

“We have signed agreements with Azerbaijan, Ukraine, and Pakistan. Our negotiations with Malaysia are ongoing. There are five agreements with Indonesia. We have concluded an agreement with Qatar and are trying to supply them with our products. We are also negotiating with Oman and the United Arab Emirates,” he stated.

According to Ali Mantar, BARKAN is currently used only in Turkiye.