Baku hosting three international construction exhibitions

By Azernews

By Fatima Hasanova

On October 19, three international exhibitions opened in Baku, Farid Mammadov, Director General of Caspian Event Organizers, said at the opening ceremony, Azernews reports via Trend.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Azerbaijani Small and Medium Business Development Agency Board (SMBDA) Chairman Orkhan Mammadov said that "exhibitions play an important role in promoting products and services produced by small and medium-sized enterprises”.

Rebuild Karabakh-2022 the Restoration; Reconstruction and Development of Karabakh the 2nd International Exhibition, Construction BakuBuild - 2022 the 27th Azerbaijan International Exhibition, Aquatherm Baku - 2022 the 14th International Exhibition Heating, ventilation, air conditioning, water supply, plumbing, and swimming pools will be held in Azerbaijan's Baku today.

Local and foreign companies along with German, Iranian, and Turkish national stands are in Baku to showcase their products. Over 300 companies from different countries are taking part in the exhibition.

The exhibitions are organized by the Caspian Event Organisers.