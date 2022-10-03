EC President: IGB inauguration is game changer

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

The inauguration of the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria is a game changer, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said, Azernews reports.

She stated that Europe has everything it needs to break free from Russian fossil fuels.

"Europe has everything it needs to break free from Russian fossil fuels. The inauguration of the Bulgaria-Greece interconnector is a game changer. Together, let’s shape a strong and resilient energy Union," she tweeted.

The IGB gas pipeline is designed to connect the Greek national gas transmission system (DESFA S.A.) and the Trans-Adriatic gas pipeline (TAP AG) in the area of Komotini (Greece), and with the Bulgarian gas transmission system (Bulgartransgaz EAD) in the area of Stara Zagora. The total length of the gas pipeline is 182 km, the diameter of the pipe is 32'', and a design capacity of up to 3 billion m3/year in the direction of Greece-Bulgaria.

The pipeline is designed to increase its capacity up to 5 bcm/y depending on market interest and the capacities of neighboring gas transmission systems.

The opening ceremony of the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria was held in Komotini on July 8, while a ceremony to inaugurate the (IGB) was held in Bulgaria on October 1.