Without participation of President Ilham Aliyev, it would be hard to hope for diversification of gas supply - Serbian president

By Trend

Without the participation of President Ilham Aliyev, it is unlikely that each of us could hope for the diversification of gas and electricity supply, Trend reports.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said speaking at the IGB commercial launch ceremony in Sofia on October 1.

"I congratulate our Bulgarian and Greek friends on the successful completion of the interconnector project. The project is also of great importance for Serbia. I must emphasize that without the participation of our friend President Ilham Aliyev, it is unlikely that each of us could hope for diversification of gas and electricity supply. Dear friend, I see that today you have become very famous in Europe. I would like to talk to you. I do not know what he did, but I must admit that I also wanted to find out," he said.