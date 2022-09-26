Uzbekistan studies Azerbaijan's innovation ecosystem, projects in space sector

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

A delegation from Uzbekistan's Innovative Development Ministry visited Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

The visit, aimed at familiarization and short-term experience exchange, took place within the framework of a memorandum of understanding, signed between Azerbaijan's Digital Development and Transport Ministry and Uzbekistan's Innovative Development Ministry.

Uzbek experts visited the office of Azerbaijan's Digital Development and Transport Ministry and its subordinate agencies from September 15 to 22.

During the familiarization with Azercosmos Main Ground Satellite Control Center, the delegation was provided with detailed information on Azerbaijan’s telecommunications and Earth observation satellites, as well as promising projects in the space sector.

Moreover, the Uzbek experts also visited the Innovation and Digital Development Agency, where they were informed in detail about Azerbaijan’s innovation ecosystem, including startup support mechanisms.

Diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan were established on October 2, 1995. The embassy of Azerbaijan in Uzbekistan was established in August 1996, while the embassy of Uzbekistan in Azerbaijan was opened in July 1998.

The friendly relations between the two countries are based on shared values ??and historical ties, as well as a number of joint statements and agreements signed during bilateral visits and meetings.

The volume of trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan amounted to $111.9 million in 2021.