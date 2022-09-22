SOCAR opens new petrol station in Hadrut

By Azernews

The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) has put into operation a new petrol station in Khojavand’s Hadrut settlement, Azernews reports.

The filling station offers AI-92 and diesel brands of gasoline.

Moreover, one more modular-type filling station is planned to be put into operation on the Shusha director of the Victory Road.

Along with the new filling station commissioned in Hadrut settlement, the number of SOCAR Petroleum filling stations commissioned in Karabakh and East Zangazur economic regions is brought to four.

Currently, there is a network of 43 filling stations under the SOCAR brand and 11 bases of oil terminals in the country.

The State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic is involved in exploring oil and gas fields, producing, processing, and transporting oil, gas, and gas condensate, marketing petroleum and petrochemical products in domestic and international markets, and supplying natural gas to industry and the public in Azerbaijan. The company owns two refineries in Azerbaijan, one in Turkey, as well as networks of petrol stations in Azerbaijan, Turkey, Georgia, Romania and Switzerland.