Baku, Bern set new stage in connecting businesses

The General Assembly of the Swiss-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SACCI) was held in Geneva under the auspices of the SACCI with the support of Azerbaijan’s Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) and the Azerbaijani embassy in the Swiss Confederation, Azernews reports.

“Today we set a new stage in connecting businesses from Azerbaijan and Switzerland. KOB?A co-organized General Assembly of Swiss-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Geneva. SACCI will function as bridge among entrepreneurs and implement joint initiatives with our local companies,” SMBDA’s Board Chairman Orkhan Mammadov tweeted.

Azerbaijani ambassador to Switzerland Fuad Iskandarov, Swiss ambassador Muriel Peneveyre, SACCI President Claude Haegi, SMBDA Board Chairman Orkhan Mammadov, Azerbaijan’s Export and Investment Promotion Agency Chief Yusif Abdullayev, SOCAR Trading President Mariam Almaszada, ISR Holding’s Chief Executive Director Rauf Xalilov addressed the event.

The conference included presentations by SMBDA on SMBs support mechanisms in Azerbaijan, AZPROMO on the country’s investment potential, and SACCI on the interactive platforms and website of the chamber.

Additionally, the new composition of the chamber was approved, the board of directors and new members of the chamber were elected, and the work to be done within the chamber in the coming period was discussed.

Bilateral meetings between Azerbaijan and Swiss companies, members of SACCI, were also organized.

Swiss-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Moreover, within the framework of the visit to Geneva, Orkhan Mammadov held a meeting with SACCI President Claude Haegi. The meeting exchanged views on expanding cooperation between Azerbaijan and Swiss businessmen.

World Intellectual Property Organization

Orkhan Mammadov also held a meeting with the World Intellectual Property Organization Assistant Director-General Marco Aleman.

The meeting discussed measures to support small and medium-sized businesses in assessing intellectual property issues to stimulate innovation activities.

United Nations Economic Commission for Europe

As part of the SMBDA delegation's visit to Geneva, the meeting was held with United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) Director for Economic Cooperation and Trade Division Elisabeth Tuerk.

The meeting was provided with information on the SMBDA's activities and the participants exchanged views on issues of business sustainability, its role in the green economy, innovative development of SMBs, as well a public-private sector partnership.

Diplomatic relations between the two countries were established on January 21, 1992.

Azerbaijan and Switzerland cooperate in various economic sectors. There is mutually beneficial cooperation between Baku and Bern in the non-oil sector. In addition, Baku will host a meeting of the Commission on Trade and Economic relations between Switzerland and Azerbaijan in 2022.

The trade turnover between the two nations amounted to $457.2m in 2021, with exports accounting for $272.5m and imports for $184.7m.



