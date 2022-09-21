Russia to supply gas to Iran by swap via Azerbaijan

By Azernews

A contract on swap deliveries of Russian gas to Iran via Azerbaijan will soon be implemented, Azernews reports per foreign media.

This is reflected in a statement released by the Iranian Petroleum Ministry on the purchase and swap of Russian gas under the $40 billion agreement, signed between Iran’s National Oil Company and the Russian Gazprom.

According to the information, Iran will purchase on swap 9m cu. m. of gas per day from Russia. In addition, 6m cu. m. of Russian gas per day will be supplied to Iran under the swap deal and then be exported through southern Iran.

The construction of pipelines for the export of Iranian gas to Pakistan and Oman, and the performance of the activities within the framework of LNG projects in Iran are other provisions of the agreement, signed between the National Oil Company of Iran and the Russian Gazprom Company.