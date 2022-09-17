Rossiya Airlines to launch flights from Sochi to Baku

By Trend

Russia's 'Rossiya Airlines' will start flights from Sochi to Baku on October 31, Trend reports citing the airline's press service.

The air carrier will operate flights on a daily basis.

"Flights will be operated on Saturdays – at 1:40 a.m. (GMT+3), on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays – at 2:00 a.m. (GMT+3), on Thursdays – at 2:30 a.m. (GMT+3), on Tuesdays – at 2:55 a.m. (GMT+3)," said the statement.

According to the airline, the arrival time in Baku is scheduled at 04:35 a.m. (GMT+4), 05:00 a.m.(GMT+4), 05:25 a.m. (GMT+4), and 05:50 a.m. (GMT+4), respectively, while the return flight from Baku will be carried out on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays – at 6:00 a.m. (GMT+3), on Saturdays – at 6:55 a.m. (GMT+3), on Thursdays – at 7:30 a.m. (GMT+3), on Tuesdays – at 8:20 a.m. (GMT+3).

"Moreover, arrival time in Sochi is determined at 7:10 a.m. (GMT+3), 8:05 a.m. (GMT+3), 8:40 a.m. (GMT+3), and 9:30 a.m. (GMT+3), respectively," the statement added.

The airline's press service noted the opening of a new direction contributes to the development of the carrier's regional hub at Sochi Airport, providing new opportunities for transit passengers.