Committee against Torture monitors conditions in pre-trial detention center, temporary detention facility

The Azerbaijani Committee Against Torture conducted monitoring in the pre-trial detention center and temporary detention facility of the State Security Service, Deputy Chairman of Azerbaijani Committee against Torture Elchin Shirinov said.

During the monitoring, a member of the committee met up with persons being held in the pre-trial detention center and got acquainted with the conditions of detention.

"A monitoring was conducted together with the Chairman of the Azerbaijani Committee against Torture, Tural Huseynov. During the monitoring, it was found that the detention center has been repaired. All the necessary conditions have been created for the detainees. A large gym and a walking area have been created on the territory; the dining room and kitchen have been renovated. The cells have been repaired and bathrooms have been built, televisions have been installed, the ventilation system has been improved," Shirinov said.

He noted that meetings were held with each of the detained persons during the monitoring.

According to him, the detainees said that normal conditions have been created for them, during the day time for sports are allocated for them.

“Each detainee has a separate lawyer. Three meals a day have been provided, and conditions have been created for telephone communication with family members," the deputy chairman added.

Further, Shirinov stressed that in the detention center, they met with the former deputy head of the Main Customs Department for Energy Resources and Maritime Transport of the State Customs Committee, Rashad Babayev, ex-head of the Main Operational Investigation Department of the State Customs Committee, Maj-Gen Masum Rasulov and other detainees. None of them complained about the conditions of detention.