Azerbaijan monitors sales of bread and flour

By Trend

State Service for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control under the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan is monitoring the sales of flour and bread, Trend reports via the State Service Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control.

The economic processes taking place in the world, the problems caused by the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine, which are the main producers and exporters of food wheat, supply risks, restrictions on the export of milling wheat, and the growth of demand for it on the world market have led to an increase in prices. These and other factors have influenced the prices of flour and bread in Azerbaijan as well. Currently, there is an increase in prices for flour and bread in the domestic market.

The prices for milling wheat, flour and bread in Azerbaijan are formed not according to regulated tariffs, but in accordance with the principles of a market economy, based on supply and demand and prices for milling wheat on the world market (including the main import markets). According to the law on entrepreneurship, entrepreneurs freely set prices for their products (works, services). However, in order to prevent manipulation of flour and bread prices against the background of rising prices in the world food market, the State Service for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control under the Ministry of Economy monitors the consumer market in order to prevent unreasonable price changes, monitor compliance with antimonopoly legislation when pricing.

The official website of State Service contains and regularly updates information about wholesale centers, points, wholesale prices, opening hours and contact numbers of flour producers.