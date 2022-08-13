TODAY.AZ / Business

Azerbaijani oil prices decline

13 August 2022 [15:19] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, declined by $1.57 on August 12 compared to the previous price, amounting to $98.19 per barrel, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan on August 12 amounted to $96.64 per barrel, down by $1.6 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $74.45 per barrel on August 12, lower by $1.39 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea decreased by $1.75 compared to the previous price and made up $102.88 per barrel.

