Azerbaijani oil prices up

By Trend

The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, increased by $0.17 on August 9 compared to the previous price, amounting to $98.91 per barrel, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan on August 9 amounted to $97.29 per barrel, up by $0.22 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $67.3 per barrel on August 9, increasing by $2.26 as compared to the previous price.

The cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea increased by $0.44 compared to the previous price and made up $103.91 per barrel.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on August 10)