Currency rates for August 4

By Trend
The official exchange rate of the US dollar and euro against Azerbaijani manat as of August 4, 2022 is set at 1.7 and 1.728 manat, respectively, Trend reports via Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
According to CBA the manat rate to other currencies on August 4 is as follows:
Currencies
Official exchange rate
1 US dollar
USD
1.7
1 Euro
EUR
1.728
1 Australian dollar
AUD
1.1831
1 Argentine peso
ARS
0.0128
1 Belarus ruble
BYN
0.6734
1 Brazil real
BRL
0.3218
1 UAE dirham
AED
0.4628
1 South African rand
ZAR
0.1014
100 South Korean won
KRW
0.1297
1 Czech koruna
CZK
0.0701
1 Chilean peso
CLP
0.1866
1 Chinese yuan
CNY
0.2517
1 Danish krone
DKK
0.2322
1 Georgian lari
GEL
0.6229
1 Hong Kong dollar
HKD
0.2166
1 Indian rupee
INR
0.0214
1 British pound
GBP
2.0664
100 Indonesian rupiah
IDR
0.0114
100 Iranian rials
IRR
0.004
1 Swedish krona
SEK
0.1664
1 Swiss franc
CHF
1.7689
1 Israeli shekel
ILS
0.5067
1 Canadian dollar
CAD
1.3238
1 Kuwaiti dinar
KWD
5.5419
1 Kazakh tenge
KZT
0.0036
1 Kyrgyz som
KGS
0.0205
100 Lebanese pound
LBP
0.1125
1 Malaysian ringgit
MYR
0.3816
1 Mexican peso
MXN
0.0831
1 Moldovan leu
MDL
0.0883
1 Egyptian pound
EGP
0.0891
1 Norwegian krone
NOK
0.1751
100 Uzbek soum
UZS
0.0156
1 Polish zloty
PLN
0.3678
1 Russian ruble
RUB
0.0278
1 Singapore dollar
SGD
1.2316
1 Saudi riyal
SAR
0.4521
1 SDR (Special Drawing Rights of IMF)
XDR
2.2457
1 Turkish lira
TRY
0.0947
1 Taiwan dollar
TWD
0.0566
1 Tajik somoni
TJS
0.1658
1 New Turkmen manat
TMT
0.4857
1 Ukrainian hryvna
UAH
0.0465
100 Japanese yen
JPY
1.2714
1 New Zealand dollar
NZD
1.0697