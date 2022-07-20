Azerbaijan, OTIF discuss cooperation, transport, transit opportunities

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan and Intergovernmental Organization for International Rail Transport (OTIF) have discussed bilateral cooperation and the country's transport and transit opportunities, Azernews reports.

The discussion took place during a meeting between Azerbaijan's Digital Development and Transport Minister Rashad Nabiyev with OTIF's Secretary-General Wolfgang Küpper, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, the parties discussed reforms being implemented in the railway sector of Azerbaijan.

The minister briefed on the Horadiz-Aghband railway line, which is part of the Zangazur Corridor, emphasizing the regional importance of the project.

They also exchanged views on participation in international projects aimed at developing international corridors and future perspectives for regional cooperation.

On July 20, Secretary-General Wolfgang Küpper is expected to visit the territories liberated from occupation, as well as familiarize himself with the construction of the Horadiz-Aghband railway line.

The construction of the Horadiz-Aghband railway line is being carried out in three stages. The first stage covers a section of the railway with a length of 30 km and Horadiz, Marjanli, and Mahmudlu stations, the second stage - the section of the railway line with a length of 55 km and Soltanli, Gumlag, Hakari and Minjivan stations, and the third - the section with a length of 25.4 km and Minjivan, Bartaz and Aghband stations. Within the third stage, preparations are underway for demining work.

Nine stations (Horadiz, Marjanly, Mahmudlu, Soltanli, Gumlag, Hakari, Minjivan, Bartaz, and Aghband), three tunnels, 41 bridges, three galleries, seven overpasses, and nearly 300 artificial engineering structures are planned to be built within the project.

The construction and installation work under the railway project is scheduled to be completed in 2023.