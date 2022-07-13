Baku, Tbilisi discuss energy, investment cooperation prospects

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan and Georgia have discussed prospects of cooperation in trade, economy, transport and transit, investment, energy, and other spheres, Azernews reports.

The discussion occurred during a meeting between Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov and Governor of Georgia’s Kvemo Kartli region Giorgi Dokhturishvili, who is on a visit to Baku.

During the meeting, the parties expressed satisfaction with the development of friendly relations between the two countries in various directions.

The parties emphasized the important role of cooperation between cities of the two countries in expanding the bilateral ties. In this regard, the importance of memorandums of cooperation to be signed between the cities of the two countries during the visit of the Georgian delegation was emphasized.

Azerbaijan and Georgia are collaborating in a variety of economic sectors. The two countries signed a number of cooperation agreements in 2021 as part of a meeting of the joint intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation.

Simultaneously, as part of the trilateral business forum held in Baku in December 2021, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkey signed five memorandums and agreements on cooperation.

In 2021, the two countries' trade turnover totaled $763.6 million, with exports accounting for $661 million and imports accounting for $102.6 million.