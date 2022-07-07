Azerbaijani oil prices decrease

By Trend

The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, decreased by $3.11 on July 6 compared to the previous price, amounting to $114.61 per barrel, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan on July 6 amounted to $113.24 per barrel, down by $3.11 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $68.52 per barrel on July 6, decreasing by $3.18 as compared to the previous price.

The cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea decreased by $3.2 compared to the previous price and made up $109.95 per barrel.