BTC ship 106.9m barrel of crude oil from marine terminal in 1H2022

Some 106.9 million barrels of crude oil were shipped from the marine terminal of the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline in the Ceyhan region in the first six months of 2022, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu.

"The crude oil that arrives at the Heydar Aliyev terminal is sent from there by tankers to the world market," the statement reads.

From the marine terminal, from its commissioning in 2006 until the end of last year, 4,947 tankers delivered 3.7 billion barrels of oil to the world market. In the first half of this year, 148 tankers delivered 106.9 million barrels of crude oil to the world market. The biggest volume of oil was shipped in May (20.4 million barrels) and the smallest in February (13.5 million barrels).

The operator of the Turkish section of the BTC since June 2006 is the state company BOTAS International Ltd.

The BTC pipeline is a transport pipeline for Azerbaijani oil from the Caspian Sea to the port of Ceyhan in Turkey, and then to European markets via the Mediterranean Sea. The official opening ceremony of the BTC oil pipeline took place in Turkey in July 2006. The total length of the pipeline is 1,768 km, of which 443 km pass through the territory of Azerbaijan; 249 km to Georgia; 1,076 km to Turkey. The projected capacity is 50 million tonnes of oil per year or one million barrels per day. Light oil produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field is transported via the BTC.