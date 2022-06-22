Azerbaijan's ADY Container launches new service connecting Batumi to Europe

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan Railways CJSC subsidiary ADY Container LLC has launched a new service from Batumi Port connecting China and Europe via the Middle Corridor, Azernews reports.

A feeder vessel between the Georgian port of Batumi and the Romanian port of Constanta has been launched as a joint project between ADY Container and Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO). The vessel, which will deliver containers from the Batumi Port to the Constanta Port and in the reverse direction will have six departures a month.

"The new railway-sea connection between China and Europe will ensure the integrity of the supply chain in the current complex situation and will allow China and Europe to connect quickly and efficiently through Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Romania," the company reports.

The Trans-Caspian transport route (Middle Corridor) is a vital trans-Eurasian corridor that runs through the South Caucasus. The route begins in Southeast Asia and China and travels to Europe via Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkey. It is one of the new Silk Road routes, the Middle Corridor of the 'One Belt, One Road' project.

ADY Container LLC is a fully-fledged subsidiary of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC with the mission of providing high-quality, dependable freight transportation in the country.

ADY Container LLC, which operates exclusively within Azerbaijan, provides a wide range of services, from multimodal transport to custom brokerage and storage facilities, all of which can be conveniently managed through our online customer portal.