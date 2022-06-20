Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

|
By Trend
An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has decreased by 28.56 manat (0.9 percent) last week, Trend reports.
The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,124.2175 manat, down by 18.6796 manat (0.08 percent) compared to the preceding week.
Change in price of one ounce of gold
June 6
3,154.605
June 13
3,166.998
June 7
3,132.862
June 14
3,101.3355
June 8
3,140.4185
June 15
3,101.3355
June 9
3,152.242
June 16
3,112.9805
June 10
3,134.358
June 17
3,138.438
Average weekly
3,142.8971
Average weekly
3,124.2175
The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has increased by 0.3595 manat (0.98 percent) last week.
The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 36.5509 manat, decreasing by 0.8799 manat (2.35 percent) compared to the previous week.
Change in price of one ounce of silver
June 6
37.8596
June 13
36.805
June 7
37.4217
June 14
35.9768
June 8
37.4822
June 15
35.9768
June 9
37.6058
June 16
36.8314
June 10
36.7849
June 17
37.1645
Average weekly
37.4308
Average weekly
36.5509
The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has reduced by 21.93 manat (1.34 percent) last week.
The average price of an ounce of platinum was 1,616.1373 manat, which was 91.443 manat (5.36 percent) less than the previous week.
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
June 6
1,740.4005
June 13
1,638.9445
June 7
1,719.108
June 14
1,609.016
June 8
1,713.7785
June 15
1,609.016
June 9
1,713.4385
June 16
1,606.6955
June 10
1,651.176
June 17
1,617.0145
Average weekly
1,707.5803
Average weekly
1,616.1373
The price of an ounce of palladium has lowered by 10.6845 manat (0.33 percent) in Azerbaijan last week.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium totaled 3,170.1362 manat, down by 210.9207 manat (6.24 percent) compared to the previous week.
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
June 6
3,443.3245
June 13
3,253.5705
June 7
3,431.1695
June 14
3,084.565
June 8
3,399.745
June 15
3,084.565
June 9
3,340.6105
June 16
3,185.0945
June 10
3,290.435
June 17
3,242.886
Average weekly
3,381.0569
Average weekly
3,170.1362