Some 500,000 tourists visit Azerbaijan in 2022 so far

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

As many as 500,000 tourists arrived in Azerbaijan from January through May 2022, Azernews reports quoting Chairman of the Azerbaijani State Tourism Agency Fuad Naghiyev.

According to him, the flights have currently been established to and from Azerbaijan in a number of directions.

“The flights are supposed to be carried out, particularly to Saudi Arabia and Israel. Meanwhile, new destinations are being prepared. The agency wants to enhance tourism not only in the capital of Azerbaijan but also in the regions of the country,” Naghiyev said.

Earlier Azerbaijan canceled the requirement for PCR test on COVID-19 for citizens arriving in the country.

On February 28, 2020, the country confirmed its first COVID-19 case. On March 25, Azerbaijan implemented a special quarantine mode and implemented a number of measures to combat COVID-19 in the country.

The nationwide vaccination is free and voluntary, and it is in accordance with the "Vaccination Strategy Against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan for 2021-2022."

The country began vaccinating citizens with China's Sinovac on January 18, AstraZeneca's Vaxzevria vaccine on May 3, Russia's Sputnik V on May 18, and Pfizer from the United States on June 7. From May 10, the country began offering COVID-19 vaccination to citizens over the age of 18.

Simultaneously, on August 9, Azerbaijan began issuing vaccination exemption certificates to citizens who have contraindications to coronavirus vaccines approved for use in the country.