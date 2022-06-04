TODAY.AZ / Business

Azerbaijan's SMBDA, IsDB explore cooperation opportunities

04 June 2022 [11:18] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

Azerbaijan's Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) is holding meetings with local and foreign businessmen to expand ties and implement new business initiatives, the agency told Trend.

As the agency noted, Chairman of SMBDA Management Board Orkhan Mammadov met with Director of the Economic Empowerment Department at the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Nabil Ghalleb on the sidelines of the 47th Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors of the IsDB in Egypt.

Furthermore, the sides exchanged views on alternative funding and explored ways for cooperation.

