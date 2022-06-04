Azerbaijan's SMBDA, IsDB explore cooperation opportunities

By Trend

Azerbaijan's Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) is holding meetings with local and foreign businessmen to expand ties and implement new business initiatives, the agency told Trend.

As the agency noted, Chairman of SMBDA Management Board Orkhan Mammadov met with Director of the Economic Empowerment Department at the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Nabil Ghalleb on the sidelines of the 47th Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors of the IsDB in Egypt.

Furthermore, the sides exchanged views on alternative funding and explored ways for cooperation.