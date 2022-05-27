Azerbaijan planning to restore number of small hydropower plants in Karabakh region by end of 2022

By Trend

About five more hydropower plants with a total installed capacity of 100.2 megawatts (mW) are planned to be restored in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region (liberated from occupation) by the end of 2022, Director of the State Agency for Renewable Energy Sources under Azerbaijani Energy Ministry Tabriz Ammayev told Trend.

"It is expected that electricity generation in the liberated territories will be carried out from renewable energy sources. First of all, we are talking about the usage of water, wind and solar energy. Work in this direction is already underway. Four small hydroelectric power plants have been fully restored, which already provide these territories with electricity," Ammayev said.

Ammayev also said that work on the assessment of potential and project for the construction of a power plant with an installed capacity of 240 mW by BP company in Jabrayil region is already being completed.

"I want to note that work is underway to assess the potential of solar and wind power plants with an installed capacity of 100 mW each, within the framework of signed memorandum between Azerbaijan’s Energy Ministry and UAE’s Masdar (Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company)," Ammayev added.



