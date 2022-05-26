SOFAZ warns citizens about phishing attacks

By Trend

The State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) has warned citizens about phishing attacks, Trend reports via SOFAZ.

According to the fund, the information which has been spread in recent weeks on behalf of SOFAZ and the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) about the individual activities of citizens in the oil and gas trade isn’t true, and the presented corresponding online platform is fake.

The spread of information has no relation to the activity of SOFAZ, the fund said.

"We call on citizens to follow only the official information of SOFAZ," the fund stressed.

A phishing attack is carried out using mass mailings of emails on behalf of popular brands. The email often contains a direct link to a fake brand website that doesn’t visually differ from the real one. On such a site, the users can provide scammers with valuable information enabling them to gain access to their accounts and bank details.