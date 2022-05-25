Belarusian Gomselmash resumes cooperation with Ganja automobile plant

By Azernews





Belarusian Gomselmash holding company resumes cooperation with Azerbaijan's Ganja automobile plant, Azernews reports, citing Belta.

Gomselmash and Ganja automobile plant have signed a memorandum on cooperation and joint work has been already kicked begun. At present, a new Belarusian harvester is being finalized by Azerbaijan's order.

"This is a second class combine harvester. By the end of the year, we will test it in Belarus, and next year we plan to start supplying it to Azerbaijan. We plan to supply up to 50 units per year to this market," the company's First Deputy Director for Sales and Development, Dmitry Afanasyev, said.

As part of the visit of Belarusian PM Roman Golovchenko to Azerbaijan, contracts worth more than $70 million were signed. During the Golovchenko's visit to the Ganja automobile plant, the contract was signed for the supply of 950 unassembled tractors in the amount of $15.5 million between the Belarusian Minsk Automobile Plant and Ganja automobile plant. In addition, a memorandum of cooperation was also signed between the Ganja automobile plant and Gomselmash OJSC. It should be noted that Gomselmash is one of the largest manufacturers of agricultural machinery ranking among the world market leaders of combine harvesters and other complexes of agricultural machines.

Diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Belarus were established on June 11, 1993. The two countries are cooperating in various sectors of the economy, such as agriculture, transport, remote sensing services, etc.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Belarus amounted to $424.4 million, with the exports accounting for $295.5 million and imports for $128.9 million in 2021.

Railway passenger carriages, fiberboard of wood, butter, medicaments, furniture, wood sawn or chipped lengthwise, beef, electric transformers, and cheese are the main export goods to Azerbaijan. From Azerbaijan, Belarus imports polymers of propylene, tomatoes, fruits, nuts, fresh fruits, fruit and vegetable juices, and others.

Since 2007, a number of joint projects in the field of industrial cooperation have been launched including assembly lines of Belarus tractors and trucks. The leader of the Belarusian-Azerbaijani cooperation in the sphere of industrial cooperation is the Ganja automobile plant.