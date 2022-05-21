Azerbaijan to place ATA Bank's property for auction

By Trend

The immovable property of Azerbaijan’s ATA Bank OJSC, which is being liquidated, will be put up for auction at the Center for Organization of Auctions in Baku on June 8, Trend reports via the Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund.

The bank's immovable property is a non-residential premise with an area of?? 189.1 square meters in Ganja city (Ataturk Avenue 251B, Nizami district).

The starting price is 380,000 manat ($223,530).

Five percent of the sale price must be paid to the organizer of the auction. The purchase price must be paid by the buyer within seven calendar days.

Those wishing to participate in the auction can submit the necessary documents at the following address: ?. Salamzade 2? Street (third floor), Yasamal district, Baku, Azerbaijan.

Phone: (+99450) 206-66-67, (+99455) 206-66-67.