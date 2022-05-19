Azerbaijan to hold new privatization auction

By Trend

The State Service on Property Issues under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy will hold a privatization auction on June 7, 2022, Trend reports via the ministry.

According to the ministry, 32 state property facilities, including 16 small state-owned enterprises, 15 vehicles and one unfinished building will be put up for the auction.

All those wishing to partake in the auction on the official website of the committee (emlak.gov.az) or on the privatization portal (privatization.az) must, after registering, pay a deposit of 10 percent of the initial auction price of the state property.

Interested participants can also observe the auction online.

On the day of the auction, bidding can be joined by selecting the section ‘Electronic auction’ on the e-services portal (e-emdk.gov.az).