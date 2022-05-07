TODAY.AZ / Business

Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

07 May 2022 [20:18] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBAR), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The average weighted rate based on the results of the week was 1.7 AZN/1USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

Apr. 25

1.7

May. 2

1.7

Apr. 26

1.7

May. 3

1.7

Apr. 27

1.7

May. 4

1.7

Apr. 28

1.7

May. 5

1.7

Apr. 29

1.7

May. 6

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro has increased by 0.0017 manat. The average AZN/EUR rate has reduced by 0.0161 and amounted to 1.7921 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

Apr. 25

1.8315

May. 2

1.7887

Apr. 26

1.8237

May. 3

1.7887

Apr. 27

1.8101

May. 4

1.7878

Apr. 28

1.7867

May. 5

1.8048

Apr. 29

1.7887

May. 6

1.7904

Average weekly

1.8081

Average weekly

1.7921

The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble has risen by 0.0027 manat. The average AZN/RUB rate has grown by 0.019 manat and reached 0.0247 manat per ruble.

 

 

 

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

Apr. 25

0.0220

May. 2

0.0234

Apr. 26

0.0225

May. 3

0.0234

Apr. 27

0.0229

May. 4

0.0248

Apr. 28

0.0231

May. 5

0.0258

Apr. 29

0.0234

May. 6

0.0261

Average weekly

0.0228

Average weekly

0.0247

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira has dropped by 0.0006 manat. The average AZN/TRY rate has decreased by 0.001 manat and totaled 0.1148 manat per Turkish lira.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

Apr. 25

0.1153

May. 2

0.1149

Apr. 26

0.1150

May. 3

0.1149

Apr. 27

0.1148

May. 4

0.1148

Apr. 28

0.1147

May. 5

0.1152

Apr. 29

0.1149

May. 6

0.1143

Average weekly

0.1149

Average weekly

0.1148

