Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

By Trend

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBAR), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The average weighted rate based on the results of the week was 1.7 AZN/1USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate Apr. 25 1.7 May. 2 1.7 Apr. 26 1.7 May. 3 1.7 Apr. 27 1.7 May. 4 1.7 Apr. 28 1.7 May. 5 1.7 Apr. 29 1.7 May. 6 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro has increased by 0.0017 manat. The average AZN/EUR rate has reduced by 0.0161 and amounted to 1.7921 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate Apr. 25 1.8315 May. 2 1.7887 Apr. 26 1.8237 May. 3 1.7887 Apr. 27 1.8101 May. 4 1.7878 Apr. 28 1.7867 May. 5 1.8048 Apr. 29 1.7887 May. 6 1.7904 Average weekly 1.8081 Average weekly 1.7921

The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble has risen by 0.0027 manat. The average AZN/RUB rate has grown by 0.019 manat and reached 0.0247 manat per ruble.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate Apr. 25 0.0220 May. 2 0.0234 Apr. 26 0.0225 May. 3 0.0234 Apr. 27 0.0229 May. 4 0.0248 Apr. 28 0.0231 May. 5 0.0258 Apr. 29 0.0234 May. 6 0.0261 Average weekly 0.0228 Average weekly 0.0247

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira has dropped by 0.0006 manat. The average AZN/TRY rate has decreased by 0.001 manat and totaled 0.1148 manat per Turkish lira.