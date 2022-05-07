Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

|
By Trend
The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBAR), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.
The average weighted rate based on the results of the week was 1.7 AZN/1USD.
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
Apr. 25
1.7
May. 2
1.7
Apr. 26
1.7
May. 3
1.7
Apr. 27
1.7
May. 4
1.7
Apr. 28
1.7
May. 5
1.7
Apr. 29
1.7
May. 6
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro has increased by 0.0017 manat. The average AZN/EUR rate has reduced by 0.0161 and amounted to 1.7921 manat.
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
Apr. 25
1.8315
May. 2
1.7887
Apr. 26
1.8237
May. 3
1.7887
Apr. 27
1.8101
May. 4
1.7878
Apr. 28
1.7867
May. 5
1.8048
Apr. 29
1.7887
May. 6
1.7904
Average weekly
1.8081
Average weekly
1.7921
The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble has risen by 0.0027 manat. The average AZN/RUB rate has grown by 0.019 manat and reached 0.0247 manat per ruble.
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
Apr. 25
0.0220
May. 2
0.0234
Apr. 26
0.0225
May. 3
0.0234
Apr. 27
0.0229
May. 4
0.0248
Apr. 28
0.0231
May. 5
0.0258
Apr. 29
0.0234
May. 6
0.0261
Average weekly
0.0228
Average weekly
0.0247
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira has dropped by 0.0006 manat. The average AZN/TRY rate has decreased by 0.001 manat and totaled 0.1148 manat per Turkish lira.
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
Apr. 25
0.1153
May. 2
0.1149
Apr. 26
0.1150
May. 3
0.1149
Apr. 27
0.1148
May. 4
0.1148
Apr. 28
0.1147
May. 5
0.1152
Apr. 29
0.1149
May. 6
0.1143
Average weekly
0.1149
Average weekly
0.1148