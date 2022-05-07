Azerbaijan to hold international trade-industrial exhibition CASPINDEXPO-2022

By Trend

The next international trade-industrial exhibition (CASPINDEXPO-2022) will be held in Baku on May 15-18, Trend reports via the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO).

According to the agency, along with Azerbaijani entrepreneurs, business representatives from Turkey, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Iran and Russia are expected to take part in the exhibition.

"Bilateral meetings of entrepreneurs are planned at the business forum, which will be organized as part of the exhibition on May 16," added the agency.

The exhibition will be held with the organization of the International Fairs Trade Group and the joint support of AZPROMO and the Azerbaijani Small and Medium Business Development Agency.