Central Bank puts up notes for auction

By Trend

The Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) has held an auction for notes of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) worth 30 million manat ($17.6 million) with a circulation period of 168 days, Trend reports citing the BSE.

According to the CBA, seven investors submitted 11 bids during the auction.

The total amount of the bids at nominal prices reached 150.5 million manat ($88.6 million).

The average weighted price of one bond made up 99.6284 manat or $58.64 (3.15 percent) in accordance with the decision of the CBA.

The maturity date of bonds is October 14, 2022.