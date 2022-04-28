Southern Gas Corridor plays big role in Europe's energy security - Brenda Shaffer

By Trend

The Southern Gas Corridor plays big role in Europe's energy security, faculty member of the US Naval Postgraduate School, international energy and foreign policy specialist Brenda Shaffer said at the "South Caucasus Development & Cooperation" international conference in Azerbaijan’s Shusha city on April 28, Trend reports.

"We are entering a very difficult economic period. Energy security projects play a particularly important role during the current economic crisis, and the Southern Gas Corridor is one of such projects," Shaffer noted.

The supply of Azerbaijani gas to Europe through the Southern Gas Corridor began on December 31, 2020. Azerbaijan exported its natural gas to the European market through pipelines for the first time in history.

Azerbaijan has diversified its export opportunities with direct access to the European market, which is the world's largest importer of natural gas.

The Trans Adriatic pipeline (TAP) which is the European part of the Southern Gas Corridor, will annually supply eight billion cubic meters of gas to Italy and one billion cubic meters of gas to Greece and Bulgaria.