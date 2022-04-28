German companies can contribute to expanding capacity of Southern Gas Corridor

By Trend

German companies can contribute to expanding the capacity of Southern Gas Corridor (SGC), German Ambassador to Azerbaijan Wolfgang Manig told Trend.

"Currently, Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy of Germany is actively looking for alternative sources of energy imports. Germany has a desire to establish gas supplies through SGC," the diplomat said.

He noted that German Uniper energy supply and solutions company received guarantees from Azerbaijani government and is actively cooperating with State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR).

"Tomorrow there will be a meeting between two companies, where further development of relations will be discussed. It will be possible to talk about certain construction work as soon as certain agreements are signed. Perhaps tomorrow's meeting with SOCAR will bring results in this matter," Manig said.