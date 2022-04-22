Azerbaijan's minister shares data on consumer price index for 1Q2022

By Trend





Azerbaijan's consumer price index totaled 12.2 percent in the first quarter of 2022, Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov tweeted, Trend reports.

"The cost of passenger transportation in the reporting period rose by 36.3 percent and reached 345.1 million manat ($203.1 million). The budget revenues through information and communication services increased by 14.7 percent compared to the same period in 2021 (604.4 million manat, or $355.7 million). Nominal income of the population exceeded 16 billion manat, or $9.4 billion (an increase of 18.9 percent)," Jabbarov wrote.