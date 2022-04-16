Azerbaijan to start EURO-5 gasoline production in 2023

By Azernews

Azerbaijan plans to start production of EURO-5 gasoline in 2023, Emil Alkhasli, deputy director-general of the Heydar Aliyev Baku Oil Refinery Modernization plant, has said, according to Trend.

He made the remarks at a press conference on the project of modernization and reconstruction of the plant.

Alkhasli added that there are plans to start production of diesel fuel according to the EURO-5 standard in the first half of 2022.

Noting that the modernization work is planned to be carried out until 2026, he stated that the first stage of construction work under this project is planned to be completed by the end of 2023.

Moreover, the deputy director-general noted that in order to modernize the plant, over 10,000 people, more than 50 local and foreign contractors and over 190 international equipment manufacturers were involved in the work.

"Besides, more than 40 tons of metal structures will be used, and more than 1,800 kilometers of electric cable will be built," he said.

He added that upon completion of the current work 22 main technological facilities will operate at the plant.

"Along with the above, a number of new and modern technological facilities will be built and commissioned, and restoration work will be carried out at five main facilities. Most of the existing refinery infrastructure will be completely modernized," he said.

He added that the implementation of this project contributes to improving the operational efficiency and sustainable development of the refinery. He also highlighted that in order to prevent the annual shutdown of the plant for repairs in 2021, a program was developed that provides for repair work at the refinery every two years.

Additionally, Alkhasli stated that the Baku oil refinery named after Heydar Aliyev is planned to undergo a major check-up every four years in the future. It should be noted that previously, this was done every year.

"The refinery will be undergoing major check-ups once every two years, starting from 2023, and the plan is to shorten the timeframe, thus having the check-up done once in four years," he said.