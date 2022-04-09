Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

|
By Trend
An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan increased by 18.244 manat (0.56 percent) this week, Trend reports.
The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,269.6559 manat, down by 10.8477 manat (0.33 percent) compared to the previous week.
Change in price of one ounce of gold
Mar. 28
3,300.839
Apr. 4
3,259.801
Mar. 29
3,267.2215
Apr. 5
3,277.3705
Mar. 30
3,275.1095
Apr. 6
3,265.717
Mar. 31
3,265.7085
Apr. 7
3,267.366
Apr. 1
3,293.6395
Apr. 8
3,278.025
Average weekly
3,280.5036
Average weekly
3,269.6559
The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan rose by 0.9666 manat (2.31 percent) this week.
The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 41.7485 manat, which is 0.4901 manat (1.16 percent) less than the previous week.
Change in price of one ounce of silver
Mar. 28
42.6778
Apr. 4
41.7979
Mar. 29
42.2543
Apr. 5
41.5888
Mar. 30
42.2726
Apr. 6
41.2684
Mar. 31
41.8098
Apr. 7
41.3228
Apr. 1
42.1783
Apr. 8
42.7645
Average weekly
42.2386
Average weekly
41.7485
The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan declined by 40.715 manat (2.42 percent) this week.
The average price of an ounce of platinum amounted to 1,652.7247 manat, which is 34.4165 manat (2.04 percent) less than the previous week.
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
Mar. 28
1,698.3255
Apr. 4
1,679.821
Mar. 29
1,678.1125
Apr. 5
1,676.6845
Mar. 30
1,700.153
Apr. 6
1,647.1385
Mar. 31
1,672.936
Apr. 7
1,620.8735
Apr. 1
1,686.179
Apr. 8
1,639.106
Average weekly
1,687.1412
Average weekly
1,652.7247
The price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan lowered by 66.5465 manat (1.69 percent) this week.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium totaled 3,860.8632 manat, down by 25.6139 manat (12.48 percent) compared to the previous week.
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
Mar. 28
4,056.795
Apr. 4
3,920.6505
Mar. 29
3,848.97
Apr. 5
3,894.972
Mar. 30
3,761.8025
Apr. 6
3,829.76
Mar. 31
3,832.327
Apr. 7
3,804.8295
Apr. 1
3,932.491
Apr. 8
3,854.104
Average weekly
3,886.4771
Average weekly
3,860.8632