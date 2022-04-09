TODAY.AZ / Business

Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

09 April 2022 [17:30] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan increased by 18.244 manat (0.56 percent) this week, Trend reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,269.6559 manat, down by 10.8477 manat (0.33 percent) compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

Mar. 28

3,300.839

Apr. 4

3,259.801

Mar. 29

3,267.2215

Apr. 5

3,277.3705

Mar. 30

3,275.1095

Apr. 6

3,265.717

Mar. 31

3,265.7085

Apr. 7

3,267.366

Apr. 1

3,293.6395

Apr. 8

3,278.025

Average weekly

3,280.5036

Average weekly

3,269.6559

 

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan rose by 0.9666 manat (2.31 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 41.7485 manat, which is 0.4901 manat (1.16 percent) less than the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver

Mar. 28

42.6778

Apr. 4

41.7979

Mar. 29

42.2543

Apr. 5

41.5888

Mar. 30

42.2726

Apr. 6

41.2684

Mar. 31

41.8098

Apr. 7

41.3228

Apr. 1

42.1783

Apr. 8

42.7645

Average weekly

42.2386

Average weekly

41.7485

 

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan declined by 40.715 manat (2.42 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of platinum amounted to 1,652.7247 manat, which is 34.4165 manat (2.04 percent) less than the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

Mar. 28

1,698.3255

Apr. 4

1,679.821

Mar. 29

1,678.1125

Apr. 5

1,676.6845

Mar. 30

1,700.153

Apr. 6

1,647.1385

Mar. 31

1,672.936

Apr. 7

1,620.8735

Apr. 1

1,686.179

Apr. 8

1,639.106

Average weekly

1,687.1412

Average weekly

1,652.7247

 

The price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan lowered by 66.5465 manat (1.69 percent) this week.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium totaled 3,860.8632 manat, down by 25.6139 manat (12.48 percent) compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

Mar. 28

4,056.795

Apr. 4

3,920.6505

Mar. 29

3,848.97

Apr. 5

3,894.972

Mar. 30

3,761.8025

Apr. 6

3,829.76

Mar. 31

3,832.327

Apr. 7

3,804.8295

Apr. 1

3,932.491

Apr. 8

3,854.104

Average weekly

3,886.4771

Average weekly

3,860.8632

